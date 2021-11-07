138 new dengue cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported 138 new cases of dengue on Saturday.

Mohali: 95 new cases

As many as 95 dengue cases were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the total number of the cases to 3,168. The health officials said that 254 suspected samples were sent to the laboratory for testing. In the last five days, 460 cases have been reported. The district has recorded a total of 32 deaths due to dengue so far.

Panchkula: 18 new cases

A total of 16 new dengue positive cases along with 13 testing positive with the Rapid Diagnostic tests were reported in Panchkula, taking the total number of elisa confirmed cases to 676. The district, as per official figures, claims to have witnessed it’s first and only dengue death on October 27.

As many as 184 persons visited the civil hospital Saturday and were either confirmed as dengue cases or termed suspected as they showed dengue like symptoms. A total of 75 persons remained admitted in civil hospital Sector 6.

Chandigarh: 25 new cases

The total number of confirmed dengue cases reported today in Chandigarh is 25 and the total number of cases in November is 146.