134 vacant plots: Chandigarh’s scarce residential land comes at a premium

Chandigarh’s property prices have long reflected the city’s acute shortage of land, with residential plots in its original sectors commanding a premium. (File photo)

In a city where residential land is at a premium, only 134 residential plots remain vacant, according to the latest data compiled by the Chandigarh Administration.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the vacant plots vary widely in size, from one marla (25 square yards) to one acre.

“The city has around 24,035 residential plots in all and 134 are vacant,” Yadav said, adding that the Administration would auction the sites in phases over the coming years.

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“We plan to auction them in coming years,” he said.

Yadav said the phased approach was aimed at staggering government receipts instead of generating the entire revenue from the properties at one go.