134 vacant plots: Chandigarh’s scarce residential land comes at a premium

In a city where residential land is at a premium, only 134 residential plots remain vacant, according to the latest data compiled by the ChandigarhAdministration.
Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the vacant plots vary widely in size, from one marla (25 square yards) to one acre.
“The city has around 24,035 residential plots in all and 134 are vacant,” Yadav said, adding that the Administration would auction the sites in phases over the coming years.
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“We plan to auction them in coming years,” he said.
Yadav said the phased approach was aimed at staggering government receipts instead of generating the entire revenue from the properties at one go.
“Auctions are being done in a phased manner. We don’t want to realise all the revenue at once,” he said.
Sectors 40, 38 account for more than half
The distribution of the 134 vacant sites is uneven. Sector 40 has the highest number, with 38 vacant residential plots, followed by Sector 38 with 30.
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Together, the two sectors account for 68 sites, more than half of the total vacant plots identified in the city.
Sector 37 has 12 vacant sites, followed by Sector 44 with nine. Sector 19 has seven, while Sectors 15, 23, 33 and 46 have five each. Sectors 20 and 21 have four sites apiece.
At the lower end, Sectors 8, 27, 28 and 35 have two vacant sites each, while Sectors 30 and 32 have one each. The remaining sites are spread across 13 other sectors.
With 134 vacant sites among around 24,035 residential plots, the inventory represents well below one per cent of the city’s residential land.
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Chandigarh’s property prices have long reflected the city’s acute shortage of land, with residential plots in its original sectors commanding a premium.
According to the latest Collector Rates, applicable from April 1, 2026, residential land in Sectors 1–12 is valued at Rs 2.37 lakh per square yard. The rate is Rs 1.81 lakh per square yard in Sectors 14–37 and Rs 1.33 lakh per square yard from Sector 38 onwards.
Market prices, however, are substantially higher and vary depending on the sector, location, frontage and condition of the property. A two-kanal residential plot measuring 1,000 square yards in the prime Sectors 1–12 has a Collector Rate value of nearly Rs 23.7 crore, while its market value can be considerably higher.
The premium commanded by residential property was evident in a recent auction, where a one-kanal house in Sector 21 fetched Rs 18.8 crore in June this year.
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Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, President of the Property Consultant Association, Chandigarh, said the scarcity of residential land had pushed up property prices and meant that most plots were either already developed or being held by owners.
“Residential property prices in Chandigarh are already touching the sky, and there is very limited fresh land available. Most plots have either been constructed upon or are being held by owners because land in Chandigarh is a scarce and appreciating asset,” he said.
Panchhi said some plots could remain vacant for years due to family disputes, legal issues or owners choosing not to sell or develop them.
He added that beliefs and superstition could also play a role in a few cases, with some families having concerns about a plot’s direction, shape, location or Vaastu.
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“Among a small number of properties, there can also be a belief-related factor. Some people avoid buying or constructing on a particular plot because of Vaastu considerations, its direction, shape or past experiences associated with the property. But these are individual preferences and cannot be treated as a major reason for the overall number of vacant plots,” he said.
According to Panchhi, the limited inventory makes the sites significant for prospective buyers.
“In a city like Chandigarh, where creating new residential plots is virtually not possible, every vacant residential site has value. If such plots come up for auction, there is likely to be considerable interest, especially because buyers are looking for land within the original planned city,” he said.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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