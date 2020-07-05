132 people challaned for not wearing masks in Chandigarh, Rs 66,000 fine collected

Police said, eight people were arrested for venturing out during the curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am. (Representational) Police said, eight people were arrested for venturing out during the curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am. (Representational)

AS MANY as 132 people were challaned for not wearing face masks in Chandigarh Friday. A total Rs 66,000 was collected as fine. The challan drive began at 6 pm and went on till 12 in the midnight.

Police said, eight people were arrested for venturing out during the curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am.

The collected fine of Rs 66,000 was deposited in the offices of three area sub divisional magistrates (SDMs).

PRO Inspector Pardeep Sharma informed, “At least 16 challans were issued and Rs 8,000 fine was collected in the central division covering Sector 17, Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj and Sector 11. As many as 62 challans were issued and Rs 31,000 fine was collected in the east division comprising Sector 27,26, Sector 7, Bapu Dham Colony (BDC)-26, and 54 challans were issued and Rs 27,000 fine was collected in the southern division. The southern division is the most sensitive division in view of the population and areas including Dadumajra, Ramdarbar, Hallomajra, Maloya etc.”

A man was also challaned for not following social distancing norms.

A police officer said, “Challans are being issued regularly. Each police station personnel were instructed to challan the people, who do not observe social distancing, not wear masks and defy the curfew. According to the recent orders, only those engaged in essential services are allowed to commute between 10 pm and 5 am.”

An SHO, requesting anonymity, said, “The National Disaster Act authorises is the enforcement agency to challan a person if he/she violates the rules. In case, the person is not able to pay the fine on the spot, agency can arrest him/her under the Section 188 of IPC.”

