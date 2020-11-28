1300 properties owing Rs 52 crore in tax sent notices by MC Panchkula

A meeting in connection with the Swachh Bharat Mission-2021 was also chaired by the MC Commissioner.

The Municipal Corporation of Panchkula issued notices to almost 1,300 properties owing tax amounts above Rs one lakh, intimating them to pay their due property taxes. The total taxes to be collected by the civic body from these properties sum up to Rs 52 crore.

With the depleting revenues of the MC, the collection of property taxes has become a priority for the Panchkula civic body since the beginning of the year.

A list of defaulters was hence created, following which MC Commissioner RK Singh directed the concerned officials to ensure that property tax is deposited on priority basis. He urged the property tax defaulters as well to submit their taxes at the earliest.

A meeting in connection with the Swachh Bharat Mission-2021 was also chaired by the MC Commissioner. He asked the officials to implement the cleanliness campaign on a war-footing and make it a mass movement. He said that cleanliness drive cannot be successful without the participation of common people and asked for collective efforts from the citizens towards achieving a higher position in the survey.

On behalf of the corporation, 686 persons have remained engaged in cleaning the city. As per a press statement by the department, the Commissioner ordered that the door-to-door garbage collection project be successful and bio-gas and manure be produced from the wet waste. “Along with this, the location of sanitation parks was also discussed in details with the concerned authorities. He instructed the officials to ensure that the sanitation employees use masks, gloves et al while doing their work. He reviewed the community toilets, mobile toilets et al,” said the statement.

