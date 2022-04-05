13-year-old Solan girl gives 6 patients a new lease of life

Muskan Grover, all of 13 years, from Rabon, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, gave six patients a new lease of life through the transplantation of her heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas and corneas at PGIMER on Monday.

Prof Surjit Singh, director of PGIMER, stated: “Amid tragic demise of one’s own child, thinking beyond to save some strangers’ lives is unexpected and unimaginable. But the family of Muskan had this exemplary courage to do something for society even when their own world crashed. We feel deeply indebted to them.”

Complimenting the efforts by the PGI team despite the time crunch, the director stated, “The commitment of the entire team involved in the process right from brain death certification committee, transplant coordinators, treating doctors and especially intensivists who maintain the body in the best condition for optimum usage of organs and transplant surgeons who save precious lives with their skill and synergy, is extremely praiseworthy.”

Muskan suffered a grievous head injury due to an accident and was declared brain-dead on April 2 at PGI. Showing exemplary courage and magnanimity, the family of Muskan did not let her tragic death go in vain and agreed to organ donation when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them.

Describing her daughter, Samriti Grover said, “She was God’s greatest gift to us. Saying ‘yes’ to organ donation was the hardest decision. But somehow, we felt like it was something we should do, and we actually sort of felt that it was Muskan saying, ‘do this.”

Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGI, and nodal officer, ROTTO (North), said, “With no matching recipient at PGI for heart, NOTTO (National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation) was contacted immediately to explore options with other transplant hospitals for matching recipients. Finally, the heart was allocated by NOTTO for a matching recipient admitted in MGM Healthcare Chennai and was sent from PGI at 2.30 pm through a green corridor for International Airport, created with the proactive cooperation from Chandigarh and Mohali Traffic Police departments and airport authorities. The harvested heart was airlifted by a flight at 3.25 pm for its destination in Chennai and it reached at 8.27 pm on April 3,” said Prof Koushal.

The Nephrology and Hepatology departments identified several potential recipients and the cross-match led to the identification of three recipients for liver, kidney, and combined pancreas and kidney, and the transplants of all the organs were accomplished by the early hours of April 4. The harvested corneas were also transplanted to two corneal blind patients here.

“Every transplant provides a new beginning for our patients and is an incredible achievement for the entire team involved in transplantation as well,” said Prof Koushal.