13 rounds fired from auto pistol: Cashier killing rocks Chandigarh

A cashier at a pharmacy shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 was shot dead by two assailants inside the store on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Janki, a native of Himachal Pradesh, who was working as a cashier at Shree Kumar Medicos.

According to police, 13 rounds were fired at Janki from a close range by one of the assailants from what is believed to be an automatic pistol. The assailants fled the scene on a scooter. Janki succu­mbed to his injuries at PGIMER.

According to preliminary information, two men wearing caps entered the store. Police sources said the two spent some time inside waiting for an opportunity to strike. Police are also examining motives behind the killing. The pharmacy shop owner had reportedly received threat calls. A social media post from a page identifying itself as “Goldy Dhillon Group” claimed responsibility for the attack.