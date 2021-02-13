A total of 4,114 healthcare and 4,048 frontline workers have been vaccinated as yet. (File Photo)

13 new infections in Panchkula, 88 remain active

Panchkula district reported 13 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No Covid-related death was reported. Of the 13 new cases, 12 were added to district tally and the remaining were added to the outside district count. There are 88 active cases here at present. The recovery rate stood at 97.7 per cent.

As many as 10,648 positive cases have been reported in the district as yet, with an added 3,285 persons from other districts testing positive here. At least 147 patients have succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, 10,412 patients have been cured and discharged in the district. Panchkula has conducted 1,70,702 tests as yet.

Covid vaccination

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Panchkula health department vaccinated 281 people on Friday, against a target of 350. At least 15 healthcare workers received the jab as opposed to a target of 50, and 266 frontline workers got inoculated as opposed to the target of 300.

A total of 4,114 healthcare and 4,048 frontline workers have been vaccinated as yet.