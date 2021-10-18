13 new Covid cases in Tricity, no deaths

The Tricity reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported here. There are 66 active cases here at present.

Mohali: 7 new cases

Seven positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district, taking the total number of cases to 68,782 with 33 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that three cases were reported, one case each was reported from Mohali, Dhakoli and Boothgarh.

Chandigarh: 3 new cases

The UT reported three new cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 65,302.

The total number of active cases is 25, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being two and the positivity rate being 0.21 per cent on Sunday. In the past 24 hours, at least 1,414 samples were tested for the virus.

Panchkula: 3 new cases

Panchkula reported three new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported here.

The active cases tally was recorded at 8, with the recovery rate consistent at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,446 people have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 30,751 hail from Panchkula itself.

As many as 378 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 4,46,642 tests so far, with only 667 samples tested on Sunday.