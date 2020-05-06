13 more test positive in Chandigarh, tally now 115

Chandigarh has been divided into four zones, which are looked after by different COVID-19 Rapid Response teams. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Chandigarh has been divided into four zones, which are looked after by different COVID-19 Rapid Response teams. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

At least 13 more Chandigarh residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 115. Of the 13 tested positive, ten patients are from Bapu Dham Colony. Till now, as many as 58 persons of Bapu Dham Colony have been diagnosed with COVID-19, making more than half of Chandigarh’s total positive cases.

The ten new patients from Bapu Dham Colony include six persons from one family, who are the community contacts of an already diagnosed COVID-19 patient from the same colony. Meanwhile, the contact history of four patients from the colony is yet to be traced.

Such patients include a 42-year-old male, who has ten family contacts and 15 community contacts, a four-year-old female, a sixteen-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, who tested negative late Tuesday evening.

A 49-year-old male and 12-year-old female of a family in Sector 30 also tested positive for the disease. Both are contacts of a previously diagnosed patient from Sector 30B, which has been sealed as a COVID-19 hotspot.

A COVID-19 case was also reported in the rehabilitation colony of Dhanas. The patient, a 60-year-old woman, is a diabetic, who had been frequently visiting the colony’s dispensary to get her medicines as she did not report any symptoms earlier. Her seven family contacts and six community contacts have been tested for the disease.

The nearby houses in the colony, which was constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board for the rehabilitation of the economically weaker section of the society, have also been quarantined.

