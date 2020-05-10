13 lakh registered migrants in Haryana have rejoined work, says Khattar

“Around 1.1 lakh people who had gone out of Haryana have expressed willingness to come back to Haryana and work in industries here. This is a good sign. We will bring them back so that they can get back to their work,” Khattar said. “Around 1.1 lakh people who had gone out of Haryana have expressed willingness to come back to Haryana and work in industries here. This is a good sign. We will bring them back so that they can get back to their work,” Khattar said.

Thirteen lakh out of 24 lakh registered migrant workers in Haryana have got back to their workplaces, and around six lakh have expressed willingness to be sent back to their native places.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday revealed these figures in his “Haryana-Aaj” programme telecast live.

“I expect that migrant labourers will not be going back to their native places, because they have resumed their work here in the state. Yet, whoever wants to go back home, we shall make adequate arrangements for them. Around 6 lakh migrant labourers have registered with the government to be sent back home. They can stay in our relief camps till their turn comes and I assure them that they shall be sent home in the next 7-10 days. The government is making arrangements for their travel free-of- cost,” Khattar said.

He added, “Around 1.1 lakh people who had gone out of Haryana have expressed willingness to come back to Haryana and work in industries here. This is a good sign. We will bring them back so that they can get back to their work”.

