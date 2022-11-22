scorecardresearch
2 from Rajasthan held with 13 kg heroin; 366 smugglers arrested in 7 days: Cops

(File Representational Photo)

Punjab Police Monday arrested two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers after recovering 13 kg heroin from their possession near Verka Bypass in Amritsar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The accused have been identified as Sukhvir Singh alias Kala and Binder Singh alias Bindu, both residents of Rajasthan.

The state police chief said, “The Counter-Intelligence unit at Amritsar received information from a reliable source that two persons traveling in a bus were trying to smuggle a huge quantity of heroin to Rajasthan and they are expected to depart from a bus near Verka Bypass. Following inputs, a case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.”

“The Police team, led by AIG CI Amarjit Singh Bajwa, set up a checkpost and arrested the accused persons when they alighted from the bus with a bag carrying 13 kg heroin.”

AIG Bajwa said that further investigations are on to find out the source of the heroin and where it was supposed to be delivered.

258 NDPS cases registered

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police arrested 366 drug smugglers after registering 258 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state last week, a senior police official said on Monday. Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the police have seized 8.44 kg heroin, 7.75 kg opium, 17.64 kg cannabis, 19 quintals of poppy husk, and 59,000 tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids, besides Rs 1.22 crore from their possession.

He further said 15 proclaimed offenders and absconders in NDPS cases were arrested last week as part of a special drive started on July 5.

According to a Punjab Police statement, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has issued strict instructions to investigate each and every case related to drug recovery minutely even if the recovered quantity is meagre.

To make Punjab drug-free, extensive anti-drug drives have been launched by the police.

The DGP has also ordered all CPs and SSPs to identify hotspots where drugs are prevalent and also all top drug smugglers in their jurisdictions.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:03:35 am
