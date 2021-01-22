13 heritage items of Chandigarh set to be auctioned for Rs 1.3 cr in Paris

As many as 13 heritage items from Chandigarh will go under the hammer in Paris on January 28, for Rs 1.3 crore.

Pierre Jeanneret (1896-1967) designed screens from the administrative buildings in Chandigarh, with its reserve price between 10,000 to 15,000 euros, pair of armchairs, model PJ-SI-48-A, with a reserve price between 30,000 to 40,000 euros, sofa, model PJ-SI-48-B, with reserve price between 30,000 pounds and 40,000 euros and coffee table between 10,000 to 15,000 euros are among the 13 items that will go under the hammer.

Member of heritage protection cell Ajay Jagga, in a letter written to Indian Ambassador in France, said, “I am humbly approaching our mission to step in with the help of local law enforcing agencies and initiate an inquiry into the auction of Chandigarh heritage items and probe as to how these banned items have gone beyond the territory of India, in violation of the MHA orders as issued on February 22, 2011. The auction is on January 28, 2021.”

He stated that the representation is filed in accordance with Article 51A of the Constitution of India, which says “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India—(f) to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture; (i) to safeguard public property”.

“The auction of Indian heritage items by foreign auction houses is at an all time high, causing huge loss to the nation’s prestige apart from violation of ban and as such it is appealed that our embassy may be alerted and be asked to help in initiating inquiry. The UNESCO may also be approached as it is fighting a battle to combat trafficking of cultural objects,” he stated.

Jagga said that he was asked to get in touch with the French government officials through the Indian Ambassador, in this regard. “You are requested to look into the matter so that the auction of our smuggled heritage items can be stalled, after ascertaining the facts,” he wrote to the Indian Ambassador in France.