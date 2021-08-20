13 days after, Mohali Police probe Vicky Middukhera’s murder at snail’s pace

THIRTEEN DAYS after the murder of former President of Students Organisation of India (SOI), Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera, Mohali Police continues to grapple in the dark to crack the case or arrest the accused.

Vicky Middukhera, a student leader and politician from SAD, was gunned down in broad daylight on Saturday, August 7. According to the CCTV footage, four men were waiting for Vicky who was inside an office of a property dealer. As soon as Vicky came out and was about to sit in his car, two people surrounded him and opened fire, killing him on the spot

The police investigation so far has revolved around one Lucky Patial, who is lodged in an Armenian jail at present.

Sources in the police said that the process to extradite Lucky Patial was ongoing on he will be soon brought to India. The officer probing the case said that their investigation so far has mainly focused on Patial and they were yet to trace the local who had provided logistic support to the killers.

“So far we are yet to arrest the accused. But our teams are working hard on the case and we shall soon crack it very soon. The investigations so far has revealed that the killers could have been arranged by Patial but we will have more clarity only after the arrest of the culprit,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the officer also told The Indian Express that the three people who had been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the case were running various music companies.

“During investigations, it has come to light that the arrested accused were running various music companies. The investigations has shown that there is a nexus between some singers and the gangsters,” the officer said.