128 dengue cases in Tricity

As many as 128 new cases were reported in the Tricity on Saturday with no deaths.

Panchkula: 16 new cases

With dengue cases in Panchkula continuing to soar, a total of 16 new dengue positive cases along with 12 testing positive with the Rapid Diagnostic tests were reported in Panchkula on Saturday taking the total number of confirmed cases to 570 today.

The district, as per official figures, claims to have witnessed it’s first and only dengue death on Wednesday. A total of 126 persons remained admitted in civil hospital Sector 6 on Friday.

Chandigarh: 37 new cases

The total of 37 new confirmed dengue cases were reported in Chandigarh, taking the total tally of dengue cases in October to 770.

MOHALI: 75 new cases

As many as 75 new dengue cases were reported in the district Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,531 cases. No death was reported. A total of 185 samples were sent for confirmation.