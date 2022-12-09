121 Home Guard volunteers transferred; routine, says Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh Police on Friday ordered the transfer of 121 Home Guard volunteers, reassigning them to various police stations, police posts, the security wing as well as to the Police Headquarters in Sector 9.

The transfers come days after the Chandigarh Police had asked 26 of its Home Guard volunteers not to report from duty from December 1 onward for alleged lack of sincerity towards their duty.

A group of agitated Home Guard volunteers had later marched to the Punjab Raj Bhawan, where they sought a meeting with Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who is also Punjab’s Governor.

Although the Home Guards were not allowed to meet Purohit, they did hand over a memorandum to Purohit’s office before returning.

The top brass of UT police, however, tried to play down Fridays transfer dubbing them as routine.

“Such transfer orders are a routine affairs within the police force. These transfers are being taken very seriously as 26 Home Guard volunteers had recently been relieved from their duties as they were found to be not sincere toward their assigned duties,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that the fate of the 26 Home Guard volunteers who had been relieved of their duties earlier hung in the balance, with a meeting scheduled to be held at the police Headquarters, Sector 9, on December 12 to take a final call on the issue. Two of the 26 Home Guard violunteers had been deployed on poll duty in Gujarat when they were relieved of their posts on November 30.

Home Guard volunteers are temporary staff who are attached with the police department on a contractual basis. They work on daily wages and their service tenure is of one year, which later can be extended in the first week of December depending on the performance of the volunteer.

As per details, 1,287 volunteers have been working with Chandigarh Police since the start of 2022.