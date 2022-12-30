Over 12,000 missing persons reunited with their families in Haryana this year

The police personnel of Haryana’s districts and the Anti Human Trafficking Unit reunited 12,626 missing persons with their families this year till December 15. The figure includes 2,933 children who were below 18 years of age.

Haryana DGP P K Agrawal Friday complimented the police for performing their duties and reuniting missing persons with their families.

“During the year, the police made significant strides in locating and bringing missing persons home to their loved ones. Through tireless efforts and the use of advanced technology, we have been able to locate and reunite thousands of families who had been separated due to a variety of circumstances,” DGP Agrawal said.

The DGP in a statement said, “The district police traced 11,423 missing persons during the year, 2405 among them children. The percentage of females in missing persons over 18 years of age was 65%. Among missing children under 18 years of age, the percentage of girl children was 56%. Among top performers in tracing missing children and reuniting with their families are Panipat police who traced 382 children followed by Fatehabad (363) and Sonipat (233). District police also rescued 41 child labour.”

OP Singh, Additional DGP (State Crime Branch, Haryana), said, “Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) under state crime branch also pitched in by tracing 664 persons over 18 years of age, 54% of them being female. The percentage of girl child in children under 18 years recovered was 43%. The AHTU also rescued 886 child beggars and 1331 child labourers.”

Appealing to the police to notify the police about anyone gone missing as quickly as possible, DGP Agrawal said, “Our police force is committed to doing everything in our power to locate and bring missing persons home safely. We want to remind the public that if someone you know is missing, please do not hesitate to contact the nearest police station or call emergency number 112. We are here to help and will do everything we can to bring missing persons home.”

Complimenting the police force for the job, DGP Agrawal said, “We also want to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated policemen and officers for their hard work and dedication in this important area. Their tireless efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of many families and have brought much-needed closure and peace of mind. We look forward to continuing our efforts in tracing missing persons in the coming year and beyond.”