12,000 apply for 450 posts: Haryana’s medical officer hunt sees 50% jump

Haryana has received an overwhelming response to its latest recruitment drive for 450 medical officer posts, with nearly 12,000 MBBS graduates and students submitting applications.

The number of applicants—mostly MBBS degree holders or those currently pursuing the qualification—has surged by nearly 50 per cent compared to 2024-25, when around 8,000 aspirants applied for 777 posts under the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS). In 2024-25, 746 doctors were appointed. However, 28 per cent or 213 doctors did not join their positions for various reasons.

Expressing satisfaction over the strong response, Dr Manish Bansal, Director General of Health Services, Haryana, told The Indian Express that by January 22, the last date for online applications, nearly 12,000 candidates had applied for 450 posts.

“We believe that some students who are still pursuing MBBS may also have applied for the written examination, which is scheduled for February 15 this year. PGIMS, Rohtak, (Pt B D Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences) will conduct the written test, followed by verification of documents of the meritorious candidates. At present, interviews are not held; only document verification is carried out for those who secure a place in the merit list,” he explained.

The uptick has surprised academicians, who say that it could be attributed to students pursuing medical education at institutions abroad.

Dr Ranbir Singh Dahiya, an academician and former professor at PGIMS, Rohtak, said that most students from Haryana who pursue MBBS abroad prefer destinations such as Russia, Georgia, and Uzbekistan. “These countries are attractive because they offer affordable tuition, English‑medium programmes, and relatively easier admission compared to Indian medical colleges.”

He further explained that although the tuition fees in government medical colleges in India are far lower than those in private institutions, admission remains highly competitive due to the limited number of seats available.

“For Indian citizens who complete their MBBS degree abroad, it is mandatory to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in order to register with the National Medical Commission and obtain a license to practice in India. The FMGE is a screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations to ensure that foreign‑trained doctors meet the minimum standards required to practice medicine in the country,” Dahiya added.

Many doctors away on deputation

Haryana health officials hope that the new recruitment will help ease the staff shortage. The state currently has 4,054 sanctioned posts, of which 3,602 are filled. While the technical shortfall is 450 posts, the practical requirement is closer to 950 medical officers. This gap exists because 350 medical officers have gone on to pursue postgraduate degrees after completing the minimum three years of service in the department.

In addition, 45 doctors are on deputation with the Union Territory Chandigarh administration, and a similar number are serving on deputation with other departments, including prisons, the power corporation, universities, and the World Health Organization.

The state also faces a shortfall of more than one-third of the sanctioned senior medical officer (SMO) posts, out of a total of 644. Of these, 50 are meant to be filled through promotion from medical officers, while the remainder are reserved for direct recruitment.

Call for more opportunities

In December 2025, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association launched an agitation demanding more opportunities for medical officers. Doctors in the state have long expressed frustration over limited career progression after joining the health department. According to association leaders, more than 95 per cent of medical officers receive only one promotion during their careers, from medical officer to senior medical officer.

The association has identified direct recruitment as the main obstacle. Under the current policy, 75 per cent of SMO posts are filled through promotion, while 25 per cent are reserved for direct recruitment. Doctors argue that directly recruited SMOs advance much faster in their careers, often rising to the post of director general, while in-service doctors stagnate. Due to opposition from the association, no direct recruitment for SMOs has taken place since 2012.