12-yr-old drowns in waterbody at Botanical Garden

A 12-year-old boy drowned in an artificial waterbody inside Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, Wednesday. The body was found after a one-and-half-hour long rescue and search operation jointly conducted by the local gardeners, civil defense personnel, fire department and police. The victim was identified as Mohammed Sameer, a class IV student in a local government school. He was a resident of village Khuda Lahora and was accompanied by his friend, 10-year-old Pranshu. The two had gone to Botanical Garden for an

outing.

The waterbody was 12 feet deep, full of rainwater, which is a primary source of the water. The body was taken out by four local gardeners employed at Botanical Garden and two civil defense personnel.

Eyewitnesses told police that two boys, both of the same age group, entered the Botanical Garden through a broken portion of the Garden’s fencing and went to the waterbody, spread over two acres. The banks of the waterbody are slippery from all sides. The two boys were sitting at the bank when the victim slipped. The victim’s friend, Pranshu, raised an alarm. Sources said that initially the gardeners tried to locate the boy in the lake but failed.

Subsequently, an alert was sounded, messages were flashed and rescue teams were put in motion. Officers from the UT Forest and Wildlife Department, which maintains the Botanical Garden, also rushed to the spot.

“By the time a police party reached the spot, the gardeners who knew swimming were making efforts to locate the child. Later, they were joined by the civil defense personnel. The boy, who was accompanying the victim, was traumatised. He was in shock. Somehow, we traced the contact number of the victim’s father, Mohammed Zahid, who is an ambulance driver. The body was located around 20 feet far away from the slippery bank. We rushed the boy to GMSH-16 where the doctors declared him dead. The gardeners claimed that the boys entered Botanical Garden through a gap in the iron mesh fencing around the Garden,” Station House Officer (SHO) Sarangpur police station, Inspector Rohit Kumar, said.

Mohammed Zahid told the police that his younger son is already admitted in GMSH-16 due to high fever. The body has now been kept in the mortuary for postmortem. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding.