Monday, Jan 23, 2023
12-year-old raped inside moving vehicle in Patiala; two arrested after family protests

The girl's family protested against the alleged police inaction outside Rajindra Hospital Patiala Sunday where the girl has been admitted.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said both accused were named by the girl and that they have been arrested.
12-year-old raped inside moving vehicle in Patiala; two arrested after family protests
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in a moving vehicle in Patiala late Saturday. The two accused, who know the girl, then dumped her outside her home and fled, said the police.

The girl’s family protested against the alleged police inaction outside Rajindra Hospital Patiala Sunday where the girl has been admitted.

After which, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said both accused were named by the girl. Sharma added Amandeep Singh, 25, and Dalvir Singh, 30, have been arrested.

“Prima facie, both accused were known to the girl’s family and she accompanied them in good faith. However, they gang-raped her and then dumped her near her house. We have registered a case under Section 376-D of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act,” said Sharma.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 09:39 IST
Elgaar Parishad case: Provide access to computer, software to view files, court tells jail authorities on plea made by two accused

