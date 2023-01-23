12-year-old raped inside moving vehicle in Patiala; two arrested after family protests

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in a moving vehicle in Patiala late Saturday. The two accused, who know the girl, then dumped her outside her home and fled, said the police.

The girl’s family protested against the alleged police inaction outside Rajindra Hospital Patiala Sunday where the girl has been admitted.

After which, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said both accused were named by the girl. Sharma added Amandeep Singh, 25, and Dalvir Singh, 30, have been arrested.

“Prima facie, both accused were known to the girl’s family and she accompanied them in good faith. However, they gang-raped her and then dumped her near her house. We have registered a case under Section 376-D of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act,” said Sharma.