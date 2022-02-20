Panchkula: 12-year-old found to be eight weeks pregnant after being raped, police launch probe

A 12-year-old mentally challenged minor on Saturday was found to be eight weeks pregnant after having been raped by an unidentified man.

Police said that the incident came to light on Saturday when the girl’s father rushed her to the civil hospital in Sector 6 of Panchkula after the minor complained of stomach ache. The doctors there, after examining her, found the girl to be eight weeks pregnant, post which a rape case was lodged against unidentified persons.

Sources said that the condition of the girl, though stable at the moment, is likely to deteriorate in the future. She has been referred to PGIMER where preparations for termination of her pregnancy are being made.

“The girl is 75 per cent mentally challenged and a minor. She has been unable to reveal her ordeal to investigators or the name of the person who did this to her. Right now, we have no breakthroughs in the case. At present, our sole focus is on her health. We will counsel her and try to get her statement after the termination of her pregnancy,” said Inspector Neha Chauhan, SHO of Women Police Station, Panchkula.

The victim girl has so far been unable to make a statement.

Police said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s father under Section 6 section of the POCSO Act. Investigators said that the father of the victim girl is a daily wager and would often leave the girl alone at home. She was the eldest among her three siblings and was being raised by a single father. The girl had been taken out of school a few years ago after she failed to complete her classes and pass her exams.

Police said they are conducting raids, inspecting CCTVs in the area, and questioning locals around the victim’s house to make a breakthrough in the case.