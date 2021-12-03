12 woman candidates in Congress first list of 30

The UT unit of the Congress on Thursday released a list of 30 candidates, including 12 women, for the 36 ward Chandigarh Municipality elections that goes to polls on December 24. The party’s first list of Candidates was released by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Harish Chaudhary.

The list of 30 candidates includes the name of sitting councillor Gurbax Rawat (ward number 27), wife of sitting Congress councillor, Devinder Singh Babla, Harpreet Kaur (ward number 10), former councillor and ex-deputy Mayor, Harmohinder Singh Lucky (ward number 2), two time councillor, who joined Congress after leaving the BJP, and former BSP councillor, who also joined Congress in 2019, Vijay Singh Rana (ward number 33) and Jannat Jahan (ward number 4), respectively. The Congress also fielded Om Parkash Saini, who had been arrested in some cases but later acquitted, from ward number-7.

Congress spokesman, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, said, “Om Parkash Saini was acquitted in all the police cases against him. Before giving him a ticket, we have verified his background and found that no case is pending against him.”

Congress insiders maintained that the announcement of candidates for six more wards- ward number 1, 15, 16, 20, 25 and ward 36 – will be made tomorrow.

Sources in the Congress said, “Some differences had emerged between ex-MP and veteran leader, Pawan Bansal, and Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president, Subhash Chawla, over the issue of distribution of tickets. Senior leaders deliberately have not declared the names of candidates from six wards and were waiting for the BJP’s list to come first.”

A senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said, “It is a balanced list. Certain candidates, who were fielded, are on the recommendation of Subhash Chawla, President Chandigarh Congress. Some other candidates are of the choice of ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal.”

BSP releases list of seven candidates

GS Kamboj, Chandigarh state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President on Thursday released a list of seven candidates, including three woman candidates. The list includes the names of Asha (ward number 15), Babli Ghalot (ward number 19), Suman (ward number 9).

The other candidates were Jasvir (ward 7), Kulwinder Singh (ward 26), Arun Parbha (ward 18), and Tirlok Chand from ward 31.