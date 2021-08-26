12 new Covid cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported 12 new Covid cases on Wednesday. The active cases stood at 89.

Chandigarh: Two new cases

The UT reported two new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 65,071. The active cases stood at 36. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2026.

As many as 7,438 people also received the jab.

Mohali: Seven new cases

As many as seven new Covid cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the total to 68, 579 with 41 remaining active. No virus-related death was reported. The DC said that four cases were reported from Mohali and one each from Kharar, Boothgarh, and Gharuan.

Panchkula: Three cases, no death

Three new Covid positive cases were reported. However, there was no Covid-related death.

The active case tally was recorded at 12 cases on Wednesday. A total of 40,352 cases have so far been reported from the district,. As many as 377 people have succumbed to the virus.

The district has conducted 4,04,563 tests so far.