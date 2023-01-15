More than 12 lakh students attended online classes during winter break: Bains

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said Sunday that more than 12 lakh students from state government schools attended online classes during winter break. Schools in Punjab were closed for class 1 to 8 till January 14 due to chilling weather.

Bains said that the department had initiated online classes during winter break to prepare students for upcoming exams. He said that the initiative received great response from students across the state.

“During these vacations, the department had started online classes through various social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube December 30 onwards so that the learning process of students was not affected. This step obtained enormous response from students as well as teachers. More than 12 lakh students attended classes conducted through digital mode,” he added.

Bains said that the move was aimed to keep students of board classes in touch with their syllabus.

He added that the department was organising online lectures in the morning and evening daily with the help of expert teachers.