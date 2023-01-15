scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

More than 12 lakh students attended online classes during winter break: Bains

Bains said that the department had initiated online classes during winter break to prepare students for upcoming exams. He said that the initiative received great response from students across the state.

Bains added that the department was organising online lectures in the morning and evening daily with the help of expert teachers. (file)
Listen to this article
More than 12 lakh students attended online classes during winter break: Bains
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said Sunday that more than 12 lakh students from state government schools attended online classes during winter break. Schools in Punjab were closed for class 1 to 8 till January 14 due to chilling weather.

Bains said that the department had initiated online classes during winter break to prepare students for upcoming exams. He said that the initiative received great response from students across the state.

“During these vacations, the department had started online classes through various social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube December 30 onwards so that the learning process of students was not affected. This step obtained enormous response from students as well as teachers. More than 12 lakh students attended classes conducted through digital mode,” he added.

Bains said that the move was aimed to keep students of board classes in touch with their syllabus.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
More from Chandigarh

He added that the department was organising online lectures in the morning and evening daily with the help of expert teachers.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 20:29 IST
Next Story

Australian Open preview: Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek in tricky terrain; Novak Djokovic on the hunt for no. 10

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close