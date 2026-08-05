’12 IAS, 9 IPS for a 14×14 sq km city’: Manish Tewari questions rationale behind ‘large number’ of officers in Chandigarh

Raising questions over the size of Chandigarh’s bureaucracy, Congress MP Manish Tewari has asked the Centre why a Union Territory spread over just 114 sq km requires such a large set-up, particularly when neighbouring Tricity districts, Mohali and Panchkula, with bigger area function with comparatively leaner administrative structures.

In an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Tewari sought details of the sanctioned strength of IAS and IPS officers in Chandigarh, the number currently posted in the Union Territory (UT), including those occupying ex-cadre or temporary positions, and the number of officers serving on deputation from Punjab and Haryana. He also sought the rationale for maintaining such a large number of senior officers in Chandigarh and asked whether the Centre proposed to review and rationalise the bureaucratic framework to improve administrative efficiency and ensure fiscal prudence.

Responding to the query, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that Chandigarh has 11 sanctioned IAS posts and seven sanctioned IPS posts. However, at present, 12 IAS officers and nine IPS officers are posted in the UT. Of these, three IAS officers and one IPS officer belong to the Punjab cadre, while two IAS officers and one IPS officer are from the Haryana cadre and are serving in Chandigarh on deputation.

On the question of whether such a large bureaucratic structure is justified, the Centre said the number of officers required for the smooth transaction of government business is determined on the basis of the functional requirements of the UT and remains a dynamic process. It further clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration in the Ministry of Home Affairs to review or rationalise the cadre strength and composition of the AGMUT cadre, including Chandigarh.

While speaking to The Indian Express, the Chandigarh MP said the figures reflected what he described as the “kernel of all the problems” in the UT.

“It is over-governed and underserved — a quintessential bureaucratic parking lot. While Mohali and Panchkula districts, four-five times the area of Chandigarh, are run by one Deputy Commissioner and one Senior Superintendent of Police respectively, there are 12 IAS and nine IPS officers posted in Chandigarh, more than even the sanctioned strength, for a 14×14 square kilometre city,” Tewari said.

“The cherry on the cake is that the Governor of Punjab is the executive administrator of Chandigarh. No wonder nothing ever gets done,” he added.

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Tewari’s intervention is likely to revive the debate over whether Chandigarh, one of the country’s smallest Union Territories by area, requires a large administrative establishment or whether its unique status as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana justifies the present bureaucratic structure.