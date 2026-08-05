’12 IAS, 9 IPS for a 14×14 sq km city’: Manish Tewari questions rationale behind ‘large number’ of officers in Chandigarh

Tewari says neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, with four-five times the area of Chandigarh, are run by one Deputy Commissioner and one SSP

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari, congressCongress MP Manish Tewari sought details of the sanctioned strength of IAS and IPS officers in Chandigarh.
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Raising questions over the size of Chandigarh’s bureaucracy, Congress MP Manish Tewari has asked the Centre why a Union Territory spread over just 114 sq km requires such a large set-up, particularly when neighbouring Tricity districts, Mohali and Panchkula, with bigger area function with comparatively leaner administrative structures.

In an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Tewari sought details of the sanctioned strength of IAS and IPS officers in Chandigarh, the number currently posted in the Union Territory (UT), including those occupying ex-cadre or temporary positions, and the number of officers serving on deputation from Punjab and Haryana. He also sought the rationale for maintaining such a large number of senior officers in Chandigarh and asked whether the Centre proposed to review and rationalise the bureaucratic framework to improve administrative efficiency and ensure fiscal prudence.

Responding to the query, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that Chandigarh has 11 sanctioned IAS posts and seven sanctioned IPS posts. However, at present, 12 IAS officers and nine IPS officers are posted in the UT. Of these, three IAS officers and one IPS officer belong to the Punjab cadre, while two IAS officers and one IPS officer are from the Haryana cadre and are serving in Chandigarh on deputation.

On the question of whether such a large bureaucratic structure is justified, the Centre said the number of officers required for the smooth transaction of government business is determined on the basis of the functional requirements of the UT and remains a dynamic process. It further clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration in the Ministry of Home Affairs to review or rationalise the cadre strength and composition of the AGMUT cadre, including Chandigarh.

While speaking to The Indian Express, the Chandigarh MP said the figures reflected what he described as the “kernel of all the problems” in the UT.

“It is over-governed and underserved — a quintessential bureaucratic parking lot. While Mohali and Panchkula districts, four-five times the area of Chandigarh, are run by one Deputy Commissioner and one Senior Superintendent of Police respectively, there are 12 IAS and nine IPS officers posted in Chandigarh, more than even the sanctioned strength, for a 14×14 square kilometre city,” Tewari said.

“The cherry on the cake is that the Governor of Punjab is the executive administrator of Chandigarh. No wonder nothing ever gets done,” he added.

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Tewari’s intervention is likely to revive the debate over whether Chandigarh, one of the country’s smallest Union Territories by area, requires a large administrative establishment or whether its unique status as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana justifies the present bureaucratic structure.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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