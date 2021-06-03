12 Haryana districts may soon get improved electricity supply from DHBVN, says MD Balkar Singh

In 2020-21, the DHBVN imposed a penalty of nearly Rs 163 crore on those found indulged in power theft, while this figure was just Rs 82 crore for the previous financial year.

As many 12 districts of Haryana may hope for a further improvement in their electricity supply after a significant reduction in technical and commercial losses of public sector power distribution body Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in the past year.

Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rewari, Narnaul, Palwal, Nuh, Dadri and Jind fall under the jurisdiction of DHBVN.

Officials of DHBVN claimed that currently round-the-clock supply of electricity is being ensured for 2,272 villages, out of nearly 3,600 villages that fall under DHBVN. In the rest of the villages, the power is supplied for 16 hours daily.

According to officials, round-the-clock electricity is being supplied to all villages in the five districts Gurgaon, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Rewari, and Faridabad, apart from the urban areas and industries.

“With a reduction in losses, the profile of DHBVN will improve and we will be able to provide better infrastructure. It will finally lead to uninterrupted and proper voltage electricity supply to the consumers, even in villages. We will also try to provide round-the-clock electricity supply in remaining villages within one year under the Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon scheme,” DHBVN MD Balkar Singh told The Indian Express.

According to the MD, the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses of DHBVN have come down by 2.87 per cent within one year. The authorities have succeeded in reducing these losses to 13.63 per cent in 2020-21 from 16.50 per cent of 2019-20.

“The reduction in AT&C losses for DHBVN is at a historic low, as even up to 15 per cent losses are considered good for distribution companies,” said Singh, an IAS officer of 2004

Mainly two factors have contributed to help bring down these losses — check on electricity theft and recovery of power bills. The official figures suggest the officials of DHBVN detected 48,729 cases of theft in 2020-21 in comparison to 26,369 cases during the previous financial year.

In 2020-21, the DHBVN imposed a penalty of nearly Rs 163 crore on those found indulged in power theft, while this figure was just Rs 82 crore for the previous financial year. Similarly, they recovered nearly Rs 83 crore in 2020-21 against recovery of Rs 54 crore in 2019-20.

The officials said they have registered a recovery of 101.46 per cent for realisation of power bills, which means they have recovered some previous dues too in 2020-21. This recovery rate was 99.23 per cent during the previous financial year.

DHBVN MD Singh said, “Consumers were made asked to pay their dues, including their current as well as outstanding, amounts. Apart from this, the electricity bill dues of government departments were also paid and a campaign was launched to disconnect the connections of consumers who do not pay their dues.”

He said that one of the major reasons for AT&C loss is electricity theft. “To check the theft of electricity, campaigns were also organised from time to time by DHBVN by forming special teams to detect such theft cases. Power supply efficiency has been improved by curbing power theft and reduction in line losses,” he added.