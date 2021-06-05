12 DCs, 4 ADCs transferred by Haryana government

Anshaj Singh, chief administrator, Housing Board, has been given additional charge as director, Elementary Education. Rajiv Rattan has been posted as commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration.

THE HARYANA government has issued transfer and posting orders of 42 IAS officers including twelve deputy commissioners and a divisional commissioner with immediate effect.

The newly appointed deputy commissioners (DCs) are: Girish Arora (Yamunanagar), Shyam Lal Poonia (Jhajjar), Mukul Kumar (Kurukshetra), Vinay Pratap Singh (Panchkula), Mahavir Kaushik (Fatehabad), Amarjit Singh Mann (Charkhi Dadri), Sushil Sarwan (Panipat), Shakti Singh (Nuh), Pradeep Dahiya (Kaithal), Anish Yadav (Sirsa), Vikram (Ambala), Lalit Kumar (Sonipat). Pankaj Yadav has been posted as commissioner of Ambala division.

The newly appointed additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) are: Virender Lather (Charkhi Dadri), Sahil Gupta (Jind), Swapnil Ravindra Patil (Hisar) and Vishram Kumar Meena (Gurugram).

Among other IAS officers, Alok Nigam, additional chief Secretary, PW (B&R), has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary, mines and geology department while D Suresh, principal secretary, art and cultural affairs department has been given additional charge of principal secretary, Housing for All Department.

Nitin Kumar Yadav has been posted as commissioner of Employment Department and director general of Supplies and Disposals department. Pankaj Agarwal has been posted as commissioner and secretary, Administrative Reforms Department, labour commissioner, Secretary of Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs departments.

Mohammed Shayin has been posted as managing director of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd. and director general of Mines and Geology Department while Jagdeep Singh has been posted as director general of Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar has been posted as commissioner, Panchkula Municipal Corporation. Sujan Singh has been posted as director, AYUSH while Mani Ram Sharma, director of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, has been posted as Special Secretary, Home Department and Commissioner, Gurudwara Elections in addition to his present duties.