12 Covid cases, 1 death in Tricity

THE TRICITY reported 12 new Covid cases on Monday,a long with one fatality.

Chandigarh: 6 new cases

The UT reported six new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 65,099. The active cases stood at 40. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2,073.

As per the ongoing vaccination drive, 4,928 people received the jab.

Mohali: One death, six cases

One person succumbed to the virus on Monday, taking the total fatalities to 1059. Six new cases were also reported, taking the total number of cases to 68,608 with 47 active.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that three cases were reported from Kharar and one each from Mohali, Gharuan and Dhakoli.

The DC added that six patients recovered and were discharged from the hospitals or home isolation.

Panchkula: No cases

No new Covid positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Monday. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the district.

The active case tally, which started rising in March, saw a consistent growth and soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, before starting to slowly decline, falling below 100 for the first time in four months on June 21. It was recorded at nine cases on Monday. The recovery rate of the district has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for the past month and a half.

A total of 40,362 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,681 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 4,08,936 tests so far, with 292 samples being collected on Sunday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.0 per cent on Monday.