12 aspirants will sit in one room, centres increased

For JEE (Main), which is a computer-based test, scheduled to held from September 1 to September 6, different computer labs in the Tricity have been selected. (Representational Image)

Amid the growing protest demanding cancellation of the upcoming NEET-JEE test across the country, UT School Education department along with the nodal agency for the examination, National Testing Agency (NTA), prepared a detailed roadmap to conduct the exam, considering the Covid-19 precautions.

The NEET exam is scheduled to be held on September 13 across the country. A meeting regarding the same will be held between the representatives of the UT Education department and a team of NTA Friday.

Sources said, “Only 12 students will be allowed to sit in one examination room, instead 24 students, during the three-hour long exam. The number of examination centres will be increased three to four times, keeping in the view of the social distancing norms. In 2019, there were only 10 examination centres in Chandigarh. This time, the number of centres are around 38. The candidates have been instructed to wear a face mask, although it will be replaced with new face mask provided to them at the exam centres.”

A school principal requesting anonymity said, “We had received a communication from NTA about the preparation of NEET exams well in advance. We were asked to tell the nodal agency about the number of students to be accommodated, following the social distancing norms. We made calculations keeping in the view the size of the rooms and the number of the aspirants. We recommended only 12 aspirants to sit in one room. The NTA members have already visited some of the selected examination centres. In 2019, 720 aspirants had appeared in my school. This time, 360 will appear.”

Director Higher Education, UT, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The principal of KV-DAV School, Sector 7, Pooja Prakash, was appointed city coordinator for the NEET exams in Chandigarh. We are only providing accommodation for the exam. All other resources are being provided by the NTA.”

Sources said, “NTA has earmarked government schools for serving as exam centres. It agreed on the recommendation of 12 students in one room at the centres. The exam invigilators will be government teachers. Thermal scanners, hand sanitizers, face masks, foot covers etc have arrived. A meeting between the NTA people and the school principals of the earmarked schools and city coordinator was scheduled Thursday.”

For JEE (Main), which is a computer-based test, scheduled to held from September 1 to September 6, different computer labs in the Tricity have been selected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd