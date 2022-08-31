scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

12.35% increase in cases of economic offences

As per the NCRB, the pendency rate of Chandigarh Police was 77.3 per cent in the cases of economic offenses.

The NCRB observed that the chargesheet rate of Chandigarh Police is 67.4 per cent in the cases of economic offences.

A rise of 12.35 per cent was reported in economic offences involving property frauds, monetary cheating in 2021. At least 10 cases were multicrore frauds out of a total of 178 cases registered in 2021. In 2020, 156 cases of economic offenses were registered, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In one case, the cheated amount was between Rs 10 crore and Rs 25 crore, the cheated amount was between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore in nine cases, in 13 cases the amount was between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, in 38 cases the cheated amount was between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, in 60 cases the cheated amount was less than Rs 1 lakh, and in 55 cases the cheated amount was between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

As per the NCRB, the pendency rate of Chandigarh Police was 77.3 per cent in the cases of economic offenses. At least 443 cases had been pending with the Chandigarh Police since 2020 which were further added to the total cases (178) registered in 2021. The NCRB observed that the chargesheet rate of Chandigarh Police is 67.4 per cent in the cases of economic offences.

NCRB report: Chandigarh saw 10.68% spike in crime against kids, 12.24% in crime against women last year

Premium

