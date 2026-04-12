11,500 villages; 3 lakh lights: Punjab clears major scheme

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Cabinet on Saturday cleared a massive solar street lighting programme covering 11,500 villages with nearly 3 lakh lights, and gave its nod to host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab for the first time.
A government statement said. “In a significant decision, the Cabinet gave approval to launch and implement a solar street lighting installation programme across the gram panchayats of Punjab on an opt-in basis. Solar streetlights are preferred due to their reliability, zero electricity cost, and suitability for areas. This statewide solar street lighting programme will cover about 3 lakh lights in 11,500 villages with 70% state support and 30% by gram panchayat share. The programme will include new installations, maintenance, modern monitoring systems, and prioritisation of public and SC residential areas.”
The programme will be implemented by the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) and the streetlights will be installed in all villages in a phased manner between June and October 2025. Expedited deployment of modern street lighting systems will not only enhance women’s safety and inclusivity but also support environmental sustainability and improved living standards in rural areas.
The programme will follow an opt-in model, allowing Gram Panchayats to participate based on their local requirements and the panchayat can also decide how many streetlights they need with or without poles to save on costs.
The Cabinet also gave its concurrence for holding the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab for the first time. An agreement has been signed between the Punjab State Sports Council and Hockey India for hosting this trophy. Despite Punjab’s immense contribution to hockey, this is the first time a multi-nation international hockey tournament has been offered to Punjab.
The total estimated expenditure for the Champions Trophy is expected to be approximately Rs 25.40 crore, which includes expenditure to be incurred on upgradation of infrastructure at Jalandhar and Mohali hockey stadia to make them fit for holding and telecasting international matches.
The Men’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will enhance Punjab’s sports culture, infrastructure, and global standing. This event will inspire youth to pursue athletics, providing a positive path that steers them away from drug abuse. This event will bring Punjab again on the centre stage of hockey both at the national and international level thereby restoring its pristine glory, said the statement.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram