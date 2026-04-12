11,500 villages; 3 lakh lights: Punjab clears major scheme

Punjab Cabinet on Saturday cleared a massive solar street lighting programme covering 11,500 villages with nearly 3 lakh lights, and gave its nod to host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab for the first time.

A government statement said. “In a significant decision, the Cabinet gave approval to launch and implement a solar street lighting installation programme across the gram panchayats of Punjab on an opt-in basis. Solar streetlights are preferred due to their reliability, zero electricity cost, and suitability for areas. This statewide solar street lighting programme will cover about 3 lakh lights in 11,500 villages with 70% state support and 30% by gram panchayat share. The programme will include new installations, maintenance, modern monitoring systems, and prioritisation of public and SC residential areas.”