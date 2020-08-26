1,148 fresh Covid cases in Haryana, four districts report over 100 infections

State Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, pictured here with his team on Monday, has tested positive

Apart from Gurgaon and Faridabad, other districts in Haryana too have started witnessing a surge in new coronavirus cases as the state reported another 1,148 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,608 and 623 deaths.

The total samples tested for coronavirus till date in the state have crossed 10-lakh mark. According to state’s Tuesday evening Covid bulletin, Haryana has tested over 10,01,781 samples out of which 9,38,914 have tested negative while the report is pending in 6,259 cases.

While 1,67,397 persons had so far completed their mandatory surveillance period, there were yet 72,151 persons across Haryana who continue to be under surveillance.

In the last 24 hours, while Gurgaon reported 132 new cases, Faridabad reported 114, Rewari (129), Panipat (109), Sonipat (34), Ambala (71), Rohtak (72), Karnal (80), Hisar (74), Palwal (7), Panchkula (20), Mahendragarh (12), Jhajjar (8), Bhiwani (13), Kurukshetra (52), Nuh (3), Sirsa (70), Yamunanagar (31), Fatehabad (34), Kaithal (51) and Jind (32).

Among the 10 patients who died due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours, four died in Kaithal, two in Faridabad and one each in Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula, and Fatehabad.

The number of active Covid cases, Tuesday evening, reached 9,489 including 220 critical patients. Among the critically ill patients, 194 were on oxygen support while 26 patients were on ventilator support. As on date, Panipat had the maximum number of active Covid patients (1,053), followed by Gurgaon (857), Faridabad (776) and Karnal (739).

At least 1,091 patients also recovered in the lasts 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients in Haryana, till date, to 46,496 and recovery rate to 82.14 per cent.

On Tuesday evening, the fatality rate in Haryana was 1.10 per cent, while the Covid-positive rate was 5.69 per cent, and the Covid-case doubling rate was 33 days. The state had also ramped up its testing per million population to 39,518 samples.

