113 appointees inducted as trainee officers at Chandigarh Judicial Academy

As many as 113 new appointees were inducted as trainee judicial officers on Wednesday at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy under a year-long programme.

Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court who is also the patron-in-chief of the academy, was the chief guest at the event. Justice Arun Palli, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, welcomed the trainee officers and congratulated them for having been shortlisted from among a total of 24,000 applicants.

In his keynote address, Justice Jha reminded the trainee officers that although most of them were fresh out of college and it was a tremendous achievement for them, now the time had come to put efforts, “heart and soul” into the system, to be very circumspect as to what to do or not, what they speak, how they behave with family, friends, litigants and so on.

Quoting a hymn from Shukarniti, he touched upon five characteristics that a judge should never possess: raag (attachment), lobh (greed), bhay (fear), dwesh (ill-feeling for others) and to ensure that they do not interact with litigants and lawyers in private. He emphasised that during their time at the academy, the trainee judicial officers would be inculcated with the moral and ethical values to become good judges.