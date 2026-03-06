11-year-old killed in tractor accident in Mohali; family blocks NH-21 in protest

Providing details, Balongi Police Station SHO Perry Winkle Grewal said that a case has been registered against the tractor driver and the accused has been arrested. The tractor involved in the accident has also been seized, and further legal action is underway. The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, he added.

An 11-year-old boy died in a road accident on Thursday in Bad Majra village after being hit by a tractor. The incident sparked outrage among family members and locals, who later blocked National Highway-21 near the Phase 6 light point while demanding action against the driver.

According to the family, Shaurya, a resident of Bad Majra, was travelling on a motorcycle with his father when a tractor coming from behind rammed into their bike. The impact caused the child to fall on the road, and the tractor’s wheel ran over him. The tractor driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled immediately after the accident.