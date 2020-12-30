11 more Covid deaths, 215 new cases in Punjab

As per the latest available data, 16,583 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. (Representational)

Punjab Tuesday reported 11 more Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 5,322 while 215 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,65,878, a health bulletin stated. There are 3,837 active cases in the state, as of now, officials said.

64 new cases in Chandigarh, recovery ratio at 96.4%

Chandigarh: Chandigarh reported 64 new Covid-19 positive cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 19,615. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the UT. However, 316 people here have succumbed to the disease. There are 362 coronavirus active cases in the city, at present.

Among the new patients, 38 are men and 36 are women. In the last 24 hours, 1,250 people were tested for the disease, meanwhile, as many as 1,78,691 people have been tested as yet. At least 81 people were deemed recovered and discharged from various facilities on Tuesday.

As per the latest available data, 16,583 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 1.9 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 2 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,50,501 samples were tested. The average growth rate of the disease is 0.3 per cent. The recovery ratio is 96.4 per cent. ENS

2 deaths, 31 new cases in Mohali

Mohali: Two more deaths were reported due to Covid-19 infection in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the number of fatalities to 340. As many as 31 positive Covid-19 cases were also reported, increasing the tally of cases to 18,049. There are 1,216 active cases in the district now.

ADC Aashika Jain said that 51 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospital or home isolation. She said that a total of 16,545 patients have been cured and discharged.

She added that on Tuesday, a maximum of 25 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), four from Gharuan and one each from Dhakoli and Banur. ENS

42 new cases in Panchkula, 231 active now

Panchkula: As many as 42 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula district on Tuesday. No Covid-related death was reported.

Of the 42 new cases, 26 hailed from the district and the remaining were added to the outside district count. There are 231 active cases here at present and the recovery rate stood at 96.5 per cent.

As many as 9,945 new positive cases have been reported in the district as yet, with an added 3,119 persons from other districts testing positive here as well. At least 142 have succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, 9,572 people have been cured here till now. The district has yet conducted 138,617 tests as yet, while 826 tests were conducted here on Tuesday. ENS