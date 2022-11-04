Nearly 11 lakh candidates to appear for CET at 1,200 centres in Haryana

Around 11.36 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Haryana government’s Common Eligibility Test (CET) that is meant for Class III and IV government jobs, Haryana Staff Selection Commission chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri said on Thursday.

Khadri said that during scrutiny, some duplicity and incomplete forms had been found. Hence, the final number of candidates who are likely to appear for the exam stood at 10.78 lakh. Around 1200 examination centres have been set up in 17 districts of the state including one in Chandigarh.

This time the Commission tried that the examination centres of the candidates should not be more than a 100 km radius.

According to Khadri, on the basis of this exam, as many as 22,000 candidates will be selected for Class IV jobs — which include peons, chowkidars and cooks for different government departments. For Class III posts, there will be one more screening test after CET. The 40,000 hirings under Class III will be for the posts of police constables, clerks, accountants, drivers, excise and taxation department inspectors, patwaris, and gram sachivs.

On November 5 and 6, the CET examination will be held in four shifts and in each shift on an average around 2.80 lakh candidates will appear. As per details, of the 11.36 lakh candidates, 6.83 lakh are male, and about 4.38 lakh female candidates. There are around 9700 specially-abled candidates who too shall write the exam on the above dates.

The admit card download for CET has started from Thursday. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the https://hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in. Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, on Thursday said that the candidates can call the Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s toll-free number- 18005728997 for any type of examination query.

Kaushal said some candidates had paid their fee at the time of registration and their fee payment has been verified on E-gras. However, due to some technical reasons, the fee status has not been recorded in the database of Haryana Staff Selection Commission. “Such candidates need not worry, as separate counters will be arranged at the examination centres to issue provisional admit cards for them. Such candidates must carry a photo ID proof with them and they will be allowed to enter the examination centres after verification of their identity,” Kaushal said.