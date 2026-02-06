11 IPS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh; Gaurav Singh is Shimla’s new SP

New Superintendents of Police appointed for Shimla, Solan, and Mandi in major administrative shake-up

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaFeb 6, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Gaurav Singh, a 2013-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as new SP of Shimla.
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of 11 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Superintendents of Police (SPs) of four key police districts — Shimla, Solan, Mandi, and Una.

According to the orders issued by the Officiating Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta, the reshuffle was carried out in consultation with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari.

Gaurav Singh, a 2013-batch IPS officer who was serving as SP Solan, has been posted as the new Superintendent of Police, Shimla. He replaces Sanjeev Gandhi, a DIG-rank officer, who has now been posted with the Department of Personnel.

Tiramaluraju S D Verma, a 2020-batch IPS officer who was serving as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor, has been transferred and posted as SP of Solan.

Sakshi Verma, SP of Mandi district, has been transferred as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and State Vigilance, Mandi. The 2014-batch IPS officer has been replaced by Vinod Kumar, a 2006-batch Himachal Pradesh Police Services (HPPS) officer, who was serving as AIG (Traffic, Traffic & Railways) and has now been given the charge of SP Mandi.

Sachin Hiremath, a 2020-batch IPS officer, has been posted as SP Una. Prior to this assignment, he was serving in the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the State Vigilance wing.

At the Inspector General level, Abhishek Dullar, a 2006-batch IPS officer, has been transferred and posted as IGP, Communication and Technical Services.

D K Chaudhary, a 2008-batch IPS officer, has been given the charge of IGP, Armed Police and Training, Daroh, in Kangra district.

The reshuffle is being viewed as part of a routine administrative exercise aimed at strengthening policing and administrative efficiency across districts and specialised wings of the state police.

Further postings and adjustments among the remaining officers were also notified as part of the same transfer order, official sources added.

