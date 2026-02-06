11 IPS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh; Gaurav Singh is Shimla’s new SP

Gaurav Singh, a 2013-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as new SP of Shimla.

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of 11 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Superintendents of Police (SPs) of four key police districts — Shimla, Solan, Mandi, and Una.

According to the orders issued by the Officiating Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta, the reshuffle was carried out in consultation with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari.

Gaurav Singh, a 2013-batch IPS officer who was serving as SP Solan, has been posted as the new Superintendent of Police, Shimla. He replaces Sanjeev Gandhi, a DIG-rank officer, who has now been posted with the Department of Personnel.