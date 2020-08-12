11 deaths, 798 fresh cases in Haryana

At least 590 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 36082 and recovery rate to 83.47 per cent. (Representational)

The death toll in Haryana due to Covid-19 reached 500, Monday evening as 11 patients died in the last 24 hours. The state continues to witness a spike in new cases and added another 798 cases taking the total number of Covid-positive patients to 43,227 till date.

Out of 11 patients who died in the last 24 hours, four died in Panipat, two in Gurgaon and one each in Faridabad, Sonipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Kurukshetra. The state’s overall fatality rate was 1.16 per cent Monday evening. Out of 500 patients who died due to Covid in Haryana, 341 patients had comorbidities while 159 patients did not have any comorbidity.

At least 590 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 36082 and recovery rate to 83.47 per cent.

According to state’s Monday evening Covid bulletin, there were 6,645 active Covid patients including 135 who were in a critical condition. Among critically ill patients, 113 were on oxygen support while 22 patients were on ventilator support. Faridabad had maximum active Covid patients (928) followed by Gurgaon (658), as on Monday evening.

Among the new cases reported in last 24 hours, Faridabad reported 121, Gurgaon (69), Sonipat (56), Rewari (73), Ambala (69), Rohtak (42), Panipat (107), Karnal (38), Hisar (12), Palwal (47), Panchkula (26), Jhajjar (11), Bhiwani (5), Kurukshetra (40), Nuh (5), Yamunanagar (26), Kaithal (21), Jind (16) and Charkhi Dadri (14).\

The Covid positive rate was 5.64 per cent while the state also ramped up its testing per million population to 30,445 samples. Till date, Haryana has tested 7,71,769 samples out of which 7,22,780 tested negative while the report was yet awaited in 5762 samples.

No PT show this time on I-Day celebrations

After deciding not to have the “At Home” ceremony at Haryana Governor’s residence, the state government Tuesday decided that there will be no PT show this time on Independence Day. “Special care will be taken to prevent spread of Covid-19 during the Independence Day celebrations organized in Haryana. For this guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be followed. It is imperative to follow certain preventive measures like avoiding large congregations during Independence Day celebrations. Besides this, there would be no PT Show, vulnerable person like children below the age of 10 years should not participate in various activities and in March Past as per the Covid-19 related guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” a government spokesperson said, Monday.

Cabinet to meet on August 13

Haryana Cabinet will be holding its meeting on August 13. The issue of SET’s findings in the liquor theft case is also likely to come up during the meeting. The agenda on 75 per cent job reservation for Haryanvis in private establishments is also going to be discussed in the forthcoming meeting besides several other issues.

