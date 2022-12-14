scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

11 attack woman in her Dadu Majra home, flee with valuables

Police said all of the assailants were residents of the same locality. A case was registered at Maloya police station.

The assailants escaped with valuables including CCTV cameras at Dadu Majra.(Representational Photo)
A GROUP of 11 people attacked a woman inside her house with bricks and stones, and escaped with valuables including CCTV cameras at Dadu Majra on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Anita Devi, received blunt injuries. She was rushed to GMSH 16 and was later discharged. The assailants were identified as Sameer, Vashu, Haseen, Vikas, Raman Chadda, Priyanshu, Subham, Pinny, Panda, Sahil and Vino.

Police said all of the assailants were residents of the same locality. The victim and the assailants belong to same community, and she and the parents of two assailants had some issues with each other, police said.

Sources said five of the accused have criminal backgrounds and the woman and two of her relatives were inside the house when she was attacked. A case was registered at Maloya police station.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 07:47:56 am
