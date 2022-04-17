11 arrested for selling illegal liquor

AS MANY as 11 people were arrested for selling illegal liquor in areas near Ram Darbar, and Hallo Majra, on Friday, raising serious concerns over a deteriorating law and order situation in slums on the periphery of Chandigarh.

They were identified as Rahul, Sanjeev Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Minder alias Prince, Rohit, Parduman Tiwari, Deepak, Sanjay, Nilhil, Chandan Singh, Kamal, all residents of Ram Darbar and Hallo Majra. Seven out of the 11 were arrested by teams of the District Crime Cell. Four people were arrested by the police personnel of Sector 31 police station. All those arrested were later bailed out. The drive against bootleggers was also conducted on Friday night.

The latest development happened after authorised liquor contractors strongly raised objections to the sale of unauthorised, illegal liquor in the area and took up the issue with senior police officers. The contractors claimed they suffer huge losses due to sale of illegal liquor in these areas.

Sources said there were other people including a woman, two minors and one differently-abled man, who were also involved in the sale.

However, they found out about crackdown and escaped from their hideouts.

“We were stunned to see that illegal liquor was being sold at at least 11 locations in Ram Darbar and Hallo Majra, which is under the jurisdiction of Sector 31 police station. The arrested people are aged between 19 to 42 years. Some of them were also arrested for bootlegging, earlier. Around 1,000 liquor bottles including halves, quarters of country made wine were recovered from their possession. We learnt that bootleggers store illegal liquor in areas of Punjab and collect money from customers in Faida, which is in Chandigarh. Faida shares boundary with Mohali,” a police officer said.