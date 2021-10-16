10th leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Drall stages comeback in final round, claims title

Panchkula golfer Amandeep Drall staged a comeback in the final round with a card of seven-under-65 to edge out amateur golfer Avani Prashanth to claim the title in the 10th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) played at Chandigarh Golf Club. This was Drall’s third title on the WPGT in the 2020-2021 season and the win also meant that the Panchkula golfer leads the order of merit with the highest earnings this year.

Drall, who was the co-leader along with Prashanth after the second round, finished with an overall total of nine-under-207 as Prashanth could manage an overall total of six-under-210. Drall started the day with bogey on the opening hole before she sank the first birdie of the day on the second hole. Drall sank three more birdies on the front-nine as she ended the front-nine with a score of three-under-33 with the only blemish being the bogey on the first hole. The back-nine saw Drall making par on the 10th hole before she made three consecutive birdies on the next three holes.

Drall sank another birdie on the 16th hole before she made par on the next two holes to end the round with a score of seven-under-65 and to emerge as the winner by three shots.

Prashanth, who was the co-leader after the second round, made a fine start with a birdie on the opening hole before making par on the next two holes. The amateur golfer made a bogey on the fourth hole before sinking a birdie each on the sixth and seventh hole respectively. Prashanth made par on the next two holes as he ended the front-nine with a score of two-under-34. The back-nine saw Prashanth sinking two birdies and par on the other holes as she ended the third round with a score of four-under-68.

Jahanvi Bakshi carded a final round score of four-under-68 to finish on the third spot with an overall score of four-under-212. Vani Kapoor carded a final round score of one-over -73 to claim the fourth spot while Gaurika Bishnoi and Hitaashee Bakshi finished tied-fifth.