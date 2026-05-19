Over 10,800 candidates elected unopposed in Himachal Panchayati Raj polls

Over 10,800 candidates have been elected unopposed in Himachal Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj elections following the completion of the nomination withdrawal process. (File Photo)

After the completion of the nomination withdrawal process for the Panchayati Raj Institutions elections in Himachal Pradesh, as many as 10,854 candidates have been elected unopposed across the state, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Secretary, State Election Commission, Surjeet Singh Rathore said the unopposed winners include 85 members of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (BDCs), 176 Panchayat Pradhans, 286 Up-Pradhans and 10,307 ward members.

131 gram panchayats elected unanimously

The Commission said 131 gram panchayats in the state have been elected unanimously, with the posts of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and all ward members being filled unopposed.

As a result, no voting will take place in these panchayats during polling scheduled for May 26, 28 and 30.