108 Covid cases active in Tricity, 8 in Panchkula

The Tricity reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Friday. No virus-related death was reported here. There are 108 active cases here at present.

Mohali: 10 new cases

Ten new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Friday, taking the total count of cases to 68,521, with 58 active cases. No virus-related death was reported here during the day. Till now, the district has reported a total of 1,057 deaths due coronavirus. DC Girish Dayalan said that two patients also recovered from the infection.

Chandigarh: 7 new cases

The UT reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 62,024, with 42 active cases. The city has been reporting five new cases everyday on an average over the last seven days. In last 24 hours, 2,039 samples have been tested and 10,435 people were jabbed.

Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid-19 positive case or virus-related death was reported in Panchkula district on Friday. The active cases tally stood at 8, while the recovery rate remained consistent at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,330 people have tested positive so far in the district– including 30,656 people who hail from Panchkula itself– of which 376 people have succumbed to the virus.