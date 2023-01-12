scorecardresearch
108 ambulances go off road in Punjab as employees strike work

The protest, which is being supported by both Balmiki Dharam Samaj and Rastriya Bhagwa Shiv Sena, will go on indefinitely, said union workers.

Written By Om Kumar Jha 

The 108 ambulance service was suspended on Thursday morning after the the 108 Ambulance Employees Association went on strike at Ladowall Toll Plaza, Ludhiana, after their 72-hour notice to the state government on January 9. Went unheeded.

The ambulance service across the state has been suspended till further notice.

The protest, which is being supported by both Balmiki Dharam Samaj and Rastriya Bhagwa Shiv Sena, will go on indefinitely, said union workers. During the strike, all ambulance services in the state will be suspended. In a statement to The Indian Express,  President of the Punjab 108 Ambulance Employee Association Manpreet Nijjar said, “Government has now consented to meet with us for a conversation. If there is no resolution from the meeting in Chandigarh, we will block the national highways around the state.” He said the government will have to shoulder the blame if the general public experiences any difficulty.

The association has called for the cancellation of the renewed contract with the private emergency medical services provider Ziqitza Healthcare Limited as well as a pay hike from 9.5K to 35K with an employee pay raise of 10% annually. Along with compensation for individuals hurt in accidents due to the condition of the ambulances, they have also asked the reinstatement of those workers who were sacked by the corporation.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 15:31 IST
