106 incidents of paddy stubble burning, DC sends notice to officials reaching locations late

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Girish Dayalan issued show-cause notice to officials who did not attend calls pertaining to paddy stubble burning in the Derabassi Sub-Division, on Wednesday. The DC also directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to get FIRs registered against farmers who burnt paddy stubble.

Dayalan told The Indian Express that they had found total 106 such in the district until October 20, through the paddy stubble tracker. Out of these, teams found that stubble had not been burnt at 51 locations.

The DC added that it is mandatory for officers to reach the location within 48 hours. However, in some cases it was found that owing to late arrival, their teams failed to find if stubble was burnt or not. “After 48 hours it is difficult to establish if the stubble was burnt, as farmers irrigate their fields. Some of our teams did not reach in time and I have issued them show cause notices,” he said.

He said that he ordered SDMs to register FIRs against farmers who indulged in stubble burning.

As per the DC, they collect Environment Compensation (EC) from farmers for violating guidelines, mark red entries in revenue records and register FIRs.

If a farmer owns up to two acres land, they are liable to pay Rs 2,500 EC in case of violation, owners up to five acres have to pay Rs 5,000 and those with land holding more than 15 acres have to pay Rs 15,000. Red entries in revenue records make it difficult for farmers to get a loan or sell land.

