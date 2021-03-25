106 Covid-19 patients have UK strain in Mohali district

In what could be a worrying fact, 106 patients of Covid-19 in the district were found to be infected with the UK strain, on Wednesday. An official from the health department said that the samples of suspected people who had symptoms of the UK variant of the virus were sent for testing and the number of such cases could increase in the coming days.

The Indian Express learnt from health officials that a total of 115 suspected cases of UK strain of Covid-19 were found in the district, following which their samples were sent for testing and 106 people were found positive for the strain.

The district has so far recorded more than 22,000 Covid-19 cases. The Punjab government on Tuesday stated that the UK strain was found in 81 per cent of the samples sent for testing.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for containing the spread of the virus. Officials told The Indian Express that a 100-bed isolation facility has already been activated in a private university in Gharuan in wake of the spike in the cases this month.

Replying to a question about the preparedness of the district administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said that the isolation facility was already activated and the other measures like availability of ventilators was also put in place.

She said that the district had 133 ventilators available for meeting any urgency.

“At present six patients are on ventilator. We are taking all measures to ensure that every patient can get treatment,” she said while also appealing to people to follow guidelines.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,216 people above the age of 60 years have taken the vaccine jabs till March 23 and 3,011 people between the age group of 45 to 60 with co-morbidities have also taken the jabs.