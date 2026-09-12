104 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims travelling to India held up at Faisalabad Airport

A total of 104 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims traveling to India to visit the Sikh shrines were held up at Faisalabad Airport, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, after immigration authorities demanded additional clearance documents on Friday. They were stranded for nearly 12 hours till the filing of this report.

According to the pilgrims, they were initially denied permission to travel via the Wagah-Attari land border, after which they purchased tickets for the flight.

However, at the Faisalabad Airport, officers from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped them and demanded a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistani government, the Home Department, and the Foreign Department.