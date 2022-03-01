scorecardresearch
102 from Himachal back, another 317 still stranded in Ukraine: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur advised the students stranded in Ukraine to strictly adhere to the advisories of Indian embassy at Ukraine.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 1, 2022 3:13:09 am
Ukraine citizens, India Ukraine evacuation, Himachal Pradesh Ukraine evacuation, Indians Ukraine, air India, Bucharest, Indian Express, Indian Express newsAn Air India flight carrying people from Himachal Pradesh and other Indians stranded in the east European country. (Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Monday said his government was striving hard for safe evacuation of students from state stranded in Ukraine.
Thakur interacted virtually with some students stranded in Ukraine. He also interacted with parents of such students and those who have already been evacuated and reached India.

Chief Minister advised the students stranded in Ukraine to strictly adhere to the advisories of Indian embassy at Ukraine.

“He said that the students should only move after consultation with the embassy officials and management of their respective institutions. The state government is concerned about safety and security of the students and is making all out efforts for their safe return. Thakur said that the government was constantly in touch with the Centre for their safe evacuation. He added that the Centre was fully aware of the situation and has deployed four Union Ministers in different neighbouring countries of Ukraine to monitor and coordinate the evacuation process,” a spokesperson said.

The CM said the state government has also established a helpline for proper coordination of the stranded students.

