1,017 active cases in Mohali, tally at 11,415

The DC said that as many as 82 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban) area, seven from Dhakoli, three from Derabassi, one each from Kharar and Kurali, and three from Kurali.

One more death was reported due to COVID-19 infection in Mohali district, taking the total tally of fatalities to 208. As many as 97 positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 11,415 with 1,017 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that 124 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from district’s various hospitals and home isolation.

The DC said that as many as 82 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban) area, seven from Dhakoli, three from Derabassi, one each from Kharar and Kurali, and three from Kurali.

The Deputy Commissioner added that a total of 10,190 patients have cured from the coronavirus infection so far, out of the total 11,415 positive cases reported in the district so far.

1 death, 85 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The UT on Sunday reported a total tally of 13,162 cases, with one death and 85 new Covid-19 positive cases (RT-PCR and rapid antigen). The district’s death toll is now 191 and there are 1,184 active cases. Among the new cases, 51 men and 34 women tested positive. Meanwhile,125 people were discharged from various facilities.

As many as 87,485 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the city.

A 34-year-old man from Sector 50, suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, had died on October 9 at GMCH. His demise was reported in Sunday’s bulletin.

As per the latest data, 11,095 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 9.4 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 9 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.5 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 74, 203 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 0.8 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.8 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 89.2 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 89 have recovered from the virus. ENS

1 death, 50 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: One Covid-related death and 50 new positive cases were reported in Panchkula district on Sunday. The death toll in the district stood at 101, the tally of cases rose to 6,593, with an added 2,112 people from other districts testing positive here.

A 69-year-old woman from Sector 7, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the disease Sunday.

Among the new patients, 37 hailed from Panchkula, while the remaining were added to the outside district cases. A total of 135 health workers have been infected in Panchkula till now.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the district have remained below 500 for more than three days in a row, touching 424 on Sunday. The recovery rate for Covid-19 in Panchkula is 92 per cent. The district has conducted 75,015 tests till now. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.