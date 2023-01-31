100th birth anniversary of first Param Vir Chakra awardee observed Tuesday

The 100th birth anniversary of the country’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, is being observed Tuesday.

Major Sharma was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his gallantry in the 1948 Indo-Pak war in Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Somnath Sharma was born on January 31, 1923, in the Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh. He did his schooling at Sherwood College, Nainital and the Prince of Wales Royal Military College, Dehradun, now known as Rashtriya Indian Military College.

He was commissioned in the 8th Battalion of the 19th Hyderabad Regiment in February 1942. During the Second World War, he fought in the Arakan Operations with his battalion.

When the country attained Independence, Major Sharma joined the 4th Battalion of The Kumaon Regiment. Coming from a military family, his brothers were also in the Indian Army with one of them rising to the rank of Lt Gen and another, Gen VN Sharma, becoming the Chief of Army Staff.

In October 1947, Pakistan launched the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir. The ‘Delta’ Company of 4 Kumaon, commanded by Major Somnath Sharma, was airlifted to Srinagar on October 31. “He (Major Sharma) had suffered a fracture on the hockey ground and was advised rest till the plaster was removed. But he insisted on being with his company at this crucial hour and was allowed to go,” reads an Army account.

On November 3, a strong fighting patrol comprising three companies was dispatched to reconnoiter the Badgam area to look for raiders approaching Srinagar from the northern direction. By 9:30 am, the troops had established a firm base at Badgam.

The Army account further says that as no enemy was seen during patrolling, two companies moved back to Srinagar by 2 pm.

Sometime later, the ‘Delta’ Company was subjected to firing from some houses in Badgam village. The Company did not return fire for fear of killing civilians. “While Major Somnath Sharma was discussing this threat with the Brigade Commander, a large force of the enemy, about 700 strong, appeared from a depression to the west of his position. It attacked the company with small arms, mortars and heavy automatics. The accurate and devastating fire of the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on Delta Company,” says the Army account.

“Major Somnath Sharma understood the gravity of the situation and the imminent threat to both Srinagar town and the airfield was looming large before his eyes. He rushed across the open ground to his sections, exposing himself to enemy fire. He also laid out panels to guide IAF aircraft to their targets in the face of enemy fire. The company held on for six hours against heavy odds.

“When heavy casualties adversely affected the firing power of the company, Major Somnath Sharma, with his right hand in plaster, took upon himself the task of filling the magazines and issuing them to his troops operating light machine guns.

“While he was busy fighting the enemy, a mortar shell exploded on the ammunition near him. His last message to Brigade Headquarters, received a few moments before he was killed was, ‘The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round’,” the Army account says.

According to the citation for his bravery award, sent by his commanding officer Colonel MM Khanna, had it not been for Major Sharma and his men, Srinagar airfield would have been run over by the enemy thus jeopardising the entire Kashmir Operations.