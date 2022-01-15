1,00,524 new voters registered in HP

The work on special revision of photo electoral rolls has been completed in all 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh and was published on Saturday.

A spokesperson of Chief Electoral Officer said, “As many as 1,00,524 new voters had been registered during the revision of the voter list, including 54,087 voters in the age group of 18-19. Besides names of 39,229 voters had been removed from the voter list due to death, change in place or double registration of the voters. This way, there had been a total increase of 61,295 voters in the voter list which was 1.15 per cent more in comparison to the draft publication of the electoral rolls.”

“Now there were 53,76,077 registered voters in the voter lists of all Assembly segments of the state which includes 27,18,055 male, 26,58,005 female voters and 17 third gender voters. The highest voters (1,01,627) were in Sulah Assembly constituency in Kangra district whereas the lowest number (24,024) was in Lahaul and Spiti. Any person can check the voter list free of cost in the office of the District Election Offices, ADM, SDM, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar offices concerned, or with the booth-level officers of each polling station,” the spokesperson said.

“The voter lists of all Assembly constituencies have also been made available on the website of the State Election Department. One can also verify names registered in these lists through NVSP Portal and Vote Help Line Mobile Application (VHA). The CD of the PDF of the voter lists can also be obtained at Rs 100 per DVD from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla or District Election Offices concerned of the state,” the spokesperson added.